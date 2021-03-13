LSU upsets No. 8 Arkansas 78-71 to reach SEC tourney final

LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) drives against Arkansas' Ethan Henderson (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas 78-71 on Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.

The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama, a 73-68 winner over Tennessee in the other semifinal, on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more by knocking off the SEC's regular-season champ. LSU has won this tournament only once — back in 1980.

These teams split during the season, winning on their home courts by almost identical margins. On this day, LSU gave its top scorer and freshman more help in a matchup of the SEC's top scoring teams. Javonte Smart added 19 points for LSU, and Darius Days had 13.

Ad

Arkansas (22-6) snapped a 12-game SEC winning streak that tied the program record set by the 1993-94 team that also ended in the SEC Tournament in the semifinals.

Marcus Moody tied his season high with 28 points for Arkansas, 20 of those in the first half as he hit his first six shots a game after the SEC Newcomer of the Year was held to five points. Justin Smith added 21.

The Razorbacks came in leading the SEC averaging 82.8 points a game. Yet they couldn't knock down a shot for nearly 10 minutes in the second half, going without a basket between Smith's layup with 17:12 left and Smith's dunk with 7:24 remaining.

LSU took advantage after Arkansas guard Davonte Davis made a pair of free throws with 11:42 left tying it up at 52. The Tigers LSU reeled off 12 straight points to take the lead for good, and Gaines capped the spurt with a layup with 7:25 left.

Arkansas tried to rally, getting to 65-60, then Smith keyed a 9-2 spurt to make it 72-71 with 37 seconds left. LSU scored the final six points to finish off the victory.

Ad

LSU led 40-37 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers made sure to take advantage of their second chances, outscoring Arkansas 17-6 in that category despite being outrebounded 42-39.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks trailed at halftime for the sixth time since their SEC-winning streak started, and this was the fourth in the last five games. ... The Razorbacks were the SEC's fourth-best free throw shooting team in the regular season, but they went just 11-of-19 (57.9%) against LSU.

UP NEXT

Arkansas learns its NCAA Tournament seed and opening opponent Sunday.

LSU gets a third chance at Alabama after being swept by the Crimson Tide during the regular season.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25