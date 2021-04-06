This baseball team is offering $10 tickets to fans who get vaccinated

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos reacts to hitting a solo home run during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. The Reds won 5-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds will offer fans a chance to get a ticket for $10 if they show the ticket office their vaccination card with at least one shot completed.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone 16 and older in Ohio.

The team said the offer is only valid at the ticket window of the Great American Ball Park.

This deal is currently only available for Monday-Thursday games and matchups in April and May.

Team officials said tickets are sold in groups of pods and each pod is socially distanced from others by a minimum of six feet.

Fans are required to wear masks while attending the game.

A list of home games for the Reds can be found at this link.

Do you think Florida teams should offer a similar deal? Sound off in the comments below.