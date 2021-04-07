AP source: Arizona parts ways with Miller amid investigation

FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Eugene, Ore., in this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo. Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 7, 2021, because no official announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement has been made.

Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

The move was first reported by Stadium.

The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations last year and the case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Arizona issued a self-imposed postseason ban this year and finished 17-9, 11-9 in the Pac-12.

Miller became the third Wildcats coach to reach 300 wins with the program and went 302-109 in 12 seasons. Arizona reached the Elite Eight three times, won five Pac-12 regular-season titles and three Pac-12 Tournament titles under Miller.

Ad

But Arizona failed to reach the Final Four under Miller and had not won an NCAA Tournament game since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2017. Miller was entering the final year of his contract.

Miller routinely pulled in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes after being lured from Xavier in 2009, but his recruiting methods came under scrutiny when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019.

Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.

Ad

The NCAA Notice of Allegations sent in October had nine counts of misconduct, including a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by Miller.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25