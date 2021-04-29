Welcome to NY: Lindor reacts to boos from Mets fans at home

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, and Dominic Smith return to the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK – Francisco Lindor's contract negotiations with the Mets seemed pretty smooth. His swing certainly has not.

The $341 million star shortstop entered Wednesday batting .212 with three RBIs through 18 games with his new team and started hearing boos Tuesday night at Citi Field after grounding out late in a 2-1 loss to Boston.

Honeymoon's over. Welcome to New York.

“It’s interesting and it’s funny, and it sucks," Lindor said. "It doesn’t feel right, for sure. Interesting because it’s the first time that it happened in my career. And funny because I’m getting booed and people think I’m going to go home and just think, oh, why am I getting booed? I get it. They’re booing because there’s no results. That’s it.

"They expect results, I expect results and I get it, you know? It’s part of the job. People expect results and they’re booing because there are no results. I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs and start helping the team on a daily basis a lot more than I’m doing right now.”

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in January, giving the Mets one of baseball's brightest stars. New York also received pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is sidelined with an injury, in exchange for young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, plus two minor league prospects.

The deal generated excitement among Mets fans eager to see the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Lindor could have become a free agent after this season, but new owner Steve Cohen shelled out $341 million to sign the switch-hitter to a 10-year contract that begins in 2022.

Lindor, already guaranteed $22.3 million for this season, agreed to the long-term deal on the eve of opening day, but needless to say he's not off to the start he envisioned in New York. Going into Wednesday night's game against the Red Sox, he had one home run, two extra-base hits and a paltry .593 OPS in 79 plate appearances as the Mets opened 9-9.

