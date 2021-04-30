Buccaneers select LB Joe Tryon with last pick of first round

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Joe Tryon is announced as the 32nd pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, No. 32 overall.

With no glaring needs after keeping the core of the roster together in free agency, the Super Bowl champions are looking to add promising prospects who’ll have time to develop while Tom Brady and a deep, talented cast around the quarterback try to become the first club to win consecutive NFL titles since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.

The 6-foot,5, 262-pound Tryon opted out of playing at Washington last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is a versatile linebacker who eventually will be counted to make a relentless pass rush spearheaded by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul even better.

“It's nice to stockpile on edge rushers. ... You can't have too many of those guys,” general manager Jason Licht said. “He's big, he's athletic, plays very hard. .... We felt like he was a player who if he played (last) year and had similar prodution or better his value really would have gone up.”

Ad

With all 22 starters returning for next season, the Bucs entered the draft without any weaknesses that needed to be addressed with their top pick.

That’s uncharted territory for a franchise that missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons before signing Brady in free agency in March 2020 and assembling an all-star roster that helped the 43-year-old quarterback win his seventh Super Bowl title in February.

Licht and coach Bruce Arians defied the odds of retaining all of the team’s key players by placing the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin, signing Barrett and fellow linebacker Lavonte David to multi-year contracts and bringing back tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and receiver Antonio Brown on one-year deals.

Kicker Ryan Succop also re-signed, and Licht navigated a tight salary cap situation to hold on to a number of reserves who could have left via free agency, too.

Ad