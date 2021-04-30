EXPLAINER: English soccer leads social media racism boycott

Players 'take a knee' in support of the No Room For Racism campaign ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Monday, April 26, 2021. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

There will be no goal clips, lineup announcements, banter between clubs or even title celebrations.

Four days of silence across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by soccer leagues, clubs and players in England was beginning on Friday in a protest against racist abuse that has been adopted more widely.

Such is the anger across the game, it means that if Manchester City clinches the Premier League trophy on Sunday it will not celebrate the title on social media.

WHO IS BOYCOTTING?

There was initially a joint boycott announcement by the English Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship as well as player, manager and referee bodies, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out and the Women In Football group. Ahead of the boycott beginning at 1400 GMT on Friday through 2259 GMT Monday, other English sports including cricket, rugby, tennis and horse racing said they would fall silent on social media. FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League's British broadcasters also said they wouldn't post online across four days.

WHY PROTEST?

The English players' union led a move to boycott social media for 24 hours in 2019 — called the “Enough” campaign — to demand tougher action to stop hatred being sent online to their members. It hasn't come, with no zero tolerance. For Facebook-owner Instagram, a racist post isn't enough to get a user immediately suspended.

“It's dreadful,” said Simone Pound, head of equalities at the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA). “When we first went to them after the Enough campaign I had reams and reams of the examples of the abuse players are receiving. We had (Leicester captain) Wes Morgan in the room talking from a personal level. There was the N-word everywhere, monkey emojis everywhere and they were like, ‘We're really sorry. It doesn’t contravene our community guidelines.'”

