Miami Dolphins draft Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in 34 games with Alabama.

Waddle is now reunited with his teammate from Alabama Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins finished the 2020 season at 10-6, Miami did not make the playoffs last year.

Miami also has the No. 18 pick in the 2021 draft.

In the 2020 draft, the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick.

Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 picks in 10 games last season.