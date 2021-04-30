NFL Draft: Irish LB; Big 12's best; 'Bama DT still on board

FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Cleveland Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's surprise release last week due to salary-cap concerns has created an unexpected hole up front. Alabama's Christian Barmore could fill it. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

One of the best linebackers in college football, the top defensive tackles in the class and the consensus best safety are all still on the board heading into the second day of the NFL draft.

The first round was dominated Thursday night by quarterbacks (five in the first 15 picks), the Southeastern Conference (12 first-rounders) and Alabama (a record-tying six players selected).

“It just makes me feel like a proud papa,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in an interview with the ESPN “College GameDay” crew.

The Tide matched a record set by Miami in 2004.

The Big 12 was shut out of the first 32 picks, as was Notre Dame, but that is likely to change quickly when Round 2 begins Friday.

The best and most notable players still available in the NFL draft:

IRISH BACKER

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker last year and maybe the most surprising player to slip out of the first round.

