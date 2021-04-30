Dolphins take Alabama's Waddle, Miami's Phillips in draft

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)

DAVIE, Fla. – Jaylen Waddle is headed to the Miami Dolphins to provide a dynamic target for his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick Thursday night, choosing him over another Alabama receiver, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. It’s the highest Miami has ever taken a wideout.

“He has been a dynamic, explosive player, even from his freshman year,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “We love his athletic ability, his run after catch, his speed, his toughness. He plays with passion and energy. This guy is someone we had our eye on the last three years.”

The Dolphins used the 18th pick to take the University of Miami's Jaelan Phillips, the first edge rusher drafted.

A social media video showed Tagovailoa grinning when the selection of Waddle was announced.

“J-Dub. Yessir!” Tagovailoa said with a laugh.

“He’s going to make me better,” Waddle said, “and I'm going to make him better. We’re going to push each other.”

Ad

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020, became Miami’s No. 1 QB in Week 8 and went 6-3 as the starter.

Ad