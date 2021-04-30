With fans and flowery hats, Derby is back at old home in May

The field is led to the starting gate prior to the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on September 05, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The bourbon is flowing again, flowery hats and humans are on the scene and 19 horses are ready to run the most chaotic race of their lives. After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact.

America’s longest continuously held sporting event returns to its traditional spot on the calendar — the first Saturday in May. The 147th edition comes less than eight months after it was run without spectators last September because of COVID-19, making it the shortest time between Derbies in history.

“I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic.

The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — some 100,000 less than usual. Masks are required. Food and drinks are all-inclusive to lessen long lines and separate payments for every transaction.

Ad

With the Derby restored to its usual day, last year's upside down Triple Crown has been righted. The Preakness follows on May 15 and the Belmont, which kicked off the series a year ago, concludes it on June 5.

Essential Quality is the early 2-1 favorite on Saturday and has the bona fides. The striking gray colt was last year's 2-year-old champion. He comes in undefeated in five career starts. The last unbeaten colt to win the Derby was Justify in 2018, and he went on to sweep the Triple Crown.

Essential Quality is owned and bred by Godolphin Racing, the stable of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum, who is 0-for-11 in his decades-long quest to win America's greatest race. A victory by Essential Quality would bring extra scrutiny of human rights issues involving the sheikh, who won’t be among the limited fans in attendance.

Ad

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission received a complaint this week from a group of human rights attorneys and students at the University of Louisville seeking to have Sheikh Mohammed banned from the Derby over alleged human rights abuses. A judge in England ruled that he orchestrated the abductions of two of his adult daughters.

Ad