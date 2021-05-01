Suns beat Jazz 121-100, now tied for NBA's best record

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns had their All-Star backcourt on the court and playing well. As for the Utah Jazz, their All-Star backcourt was injured and on the bench.

The results were predictable.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists and the Suns pulled into a tie for the best record in the NBA by cruising past the Jazz 121-100 on Friday night.

Phoenix is actually atop the NBA, by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the Jazz.

Two nights after clinching their first postseason spot in 11 years, the Suns kept rolling and never trailed after the opening minutes.

Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field, hitting three step-back jumpers late in the third that brought roars from the crowd. The third one came in front of the Suns' bench and was over Utah's 7-foot center Rudy Gobert. Ayton and Bridges were celebrating so hard with Booker that they almost forgot to let him back on defense.

“That’s just having fun with it man,” Booker said, grinning. “Not everyone has a vibe like this, an energy like this. It’s a great environment to get better in.”

Mikal Bridges added 18 points. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds.

