Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, center right, is high-fived by Austin Meadows (17) after Adames scored on a single by Mike Brosseau during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, May 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Tyler Glasnow was fairly confident the Tampa Bay Rays hadn't all forgotten how to hit just one month into the new season after winning the AL pennant last fall.

The Rays are finally getting it together at the plate, and their ace got the benefit.

Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball with three walks for the Rays. With 18 family members and friends in the stands at Angel Stadium, the Los Angeles-area native largely dominated the Halos’ lineup until a rocky sixth, striking out eight for his fourth win in five starts.

Tampa Bay is still batting only .224 with a minuscule .371 slugging percentage and middle-of-the-pack stats in most other offensive categories, but Glasnow isn't worried after the Rays backed him with their highest-scoring performance in nearly two weeks.

“We’re still the same team as last year,” he said. “They’re all really good hitters. Just sometimes in baseball with a six-month season, pitching won’t work, hitting won’t work. But we all look really good, and I’m happy with where the team is right now. Hopefully we’ll keep on hitting.”

Shohei Ohtani hit his ninth homer after being scratched from his scheduled pitching start earlier in the day for the Angels, who have lost eight of 12.

Anthony Rendon also homered in the sixth, but the slugging third baseman exited in the eighth after sharply fouling a ball off his left knee. Rendon, who has already missed 12 games this season due to injuries, had to be helped off the field.

