LEADING OFF: Mets check deGrom, Soto eases back with Nats

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:

___

DEJINXED

The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom is feeling, a day after he was scratched from his start at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch.

“He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

DeGrom was getting tests to pinpoint the problem. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been baseball’s most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings and just four walks.

Still, he is just 2-2 as New York continues to have trouble scoring runs for him.

TAKE IT EASY

