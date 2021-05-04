Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Anthony joins elite scoring list

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) is defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) as he looks for an opening in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago.

Now, he's part of a truly exclusive club in the NBA.

Welcome to the Top 10, Melo.

Anthony scored 14 points Monday night in Portland's 123-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the career scoring list with 27,318.

“If you’re in the top 10 of anything of all time, it’s a special moment,” said Anthony, who's in his 18th NBA season and turns 37 before the month is out.

Anthony cruised past Hayes early in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer while getting fouled by Danilo Gallinari and knocking down the free throw to complete a four-point play.

Anthony was fully aware of how many points he needed to surpass Hayes.

“I knew this moment,” he said. “I didn’t know those other moments — 15, 13, 11. But 10 is something I knew."

