VIDEO: Announcer calls Tacko Fall ‘Taco Bell’ by accident during Knicks vs. Celtics game

NEW YORK – NBA announcer Mike Breen called former University of Central Florida center Tacko Fall “Taco Bell” by accident during the regular season finale between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

The call came after Fall collected a Knicks turnover. Two seconds later, Breen realizes his mistake.

“Did I just say Taco Bell?” Breen asked.

“You must be hungry bro,” Analyst Walt Frazier jokingly tells Breen.

Tacko Fall shall hence forth be known as Taco Bell, thank you for this Mike Breen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z858JgheIc — x - KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 16, 2021

Fall made a post about the call after the game on Sunday.

“Man I’m hungry too, [on my way] to Taco Bell [right now],” Fall posted.

The Celtics will play against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday as part of the play-in tournament.

The Knicks will play against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.