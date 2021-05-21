Tim Tebow has the top 5 best-selling items in NFL online shop

Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day back in the NFL and Tim Tebow has the best-selling jersey in the NFL, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

The top five items on NFLShop.com are all Tebow’s No. 85 Jaguars jerseys. Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on Thursday morning, making his conversion from quarterback to tight end complete.

Men’s and women’s black Jaguars Tebow jerseys were listed for sale at $119.99 and held the top two spots in sales. Tebow 00 T-shirts were $34.99 and listed third and fourth in sales. Youth Tebow jerseys were $34.99 and fifth.

Ad

Rookie Justin Fields had the next three items, followed by Tom Brady, DeVonta Smith and Trey Lance. No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence’s No. 16 teal Jaguars jersey was 12th on the list.