Orlando Pride remains undefeated after 1-1 draw with Washington

Taylor Kornieck scored the lone goal for the Pride. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

WASHINGTON – The Orlando Pride remains undefeated after a 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Taylor Kornieck scored the lone goal for the Pride, this was her first score of the season and she placed the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute.

Washington had possession for 52% of the game.

Orlando put 9 shots on goal while Washington put up 21 shots.

The Pride’s next game is on June 20, Orlando will play against NJ/NY Gotham.

After five games this year, Orlando sits at first place in the National Women’s Soccer League.