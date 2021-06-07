Partly Cloudy icon
Orlando Pride remains undefeated after 1-1 draw with Washington

Orlando is 3-0-2 this season

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orlando Pride
Orlando Soccer
soccer
Pride
Taylor Kornieck scored the lone goal for the Pride. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – The Orlando Pride remains undefeated after a 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Taylor Kornieck scored the lone goal for the Pride, this was her first score of the season and she placed the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute.

Washington had possession for 52% of the game.

Orlando put 9 shots on goal while Washington put up 21 shots.

The Pride’s next game is on June 20, Orlando will play against NJ/NY Gotham.

Tickets for this game are still available, fans can get seats for the match at this link.

After five games this year, Orlando sits at first place in the National Women’s Soccer League.

