Orlando Pride lose first game of season, fall 2-1 at Houston

The saying that “all good things must come to an end” applied to the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

For the first time this year, the Pride suffered a loss, seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak to start the season end in a 2-1 defeat at the Houston Dash.

Two first-half goals did the Pride in, as Houston grabbed a 2-0 lead on a goal in the 18th minute by Maria Sanchez and a goal in the 26th minute by Veronica Latsko.

The Pride pulled within one in the 49th minute on a goal by Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir, but Orlando couldn’t get the equalizer and fell to 4-1-3.

Next up for the Pride is a home holiday contest on July 4 against the North Carolina Courage at Exploria Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.