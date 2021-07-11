Suns forward Torrey Craig available to play in Game 3

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig grabs his leg during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MILWAUKEE – Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2.

Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.

“He'll play," Suns coach Monty Williams said Sunday. "He had a good workout yesterday. He's got some soreness, but everybody does.”

Craig has averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.5 minutes during the postseason. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 32 regular-season games with the Suns.

Sunday’s game in Milwaukee was a homecoming for Craig, who started the year with the Bucks before being traded to the Suns for cash considerations. Craig averaged 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 11.2 minutes in 18 games with the Bucks.

