Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars sign final 3 from draft class, including RB Travis Etienne

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, left tackle Walker Little sign 4-year rookie deals

Associated Press

Tags: Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, Sports, Walker Little
Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on June 08, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on June 08, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (2021 James Gilbert)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Etienne's deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus. He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Campbell's contract is worth a little more than $9 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. The former Georgia defensive back was chosen 33rd overall, the first pick in the second round. Little, who hasn't played since Stanford's 2019 opener, gets a $7.6 million deal, including $2.9 million up front. Little also was a second-rounder, the 45th player off the board.

Jacksonville opens training camp July 28.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.