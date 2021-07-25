Angels' Sandoval has no-hitter through 8 against Twins

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws against the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS – Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Sandoval has struck out 12, walked a batter and hit two. He's thrown 100 pitches at Target Field on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old lefty has kept the Twins at bay with a combination of his sinker, changeup and slow curveball.

Sandoval has made 26 career starts in the majors. He began the day with a 2-4 record and a 3.86 ERA this season.

Minnesota, who traded Nelson Cruz this week, hasn’t challenged for a hit against Sandoval. Miguel Sanó reached base on a throwing error by shortstop José Iglesias to start the fifth, but Sandoval struck out three straight batters.

The Angels lead 2-0.

