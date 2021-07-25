Winless streak for Orlando Pride extends to 5 games in loss to OL Reign

The Orlando Pride couldn’t put an end to its winless ways on Saturday.

The winless streak for the Pride (4-4-4, 16 points) reached five games following a 2-0 loss to OL Reign at Exploria Stadium.

The Reign opened the scoring in the 10th minute on a tally by Jessica Fishlock, then went up 2-0 in the 51st minute on a goal by Tziarra King.

OL Reign dominated statistically, outshooting the Pride 18-7 and having a 12-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Next up for the Pride is a game at the North Carolina Courage next Saturday at 7 p.m.