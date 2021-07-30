Orlando Magic draft Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic selected Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.4 points a game while bringing in 5.3 rebounds a game and dishing out 4.5 assists a game.

Many basketball fans will remember Suggs for his magical run in the NCAA Tournament, Suggs and Gonzaga reached the finals.

The Magic also have the No. 8 pick.

Earlier this month the Magic named Jamahl Mosley as head coach.

This past season, the Magic traded three of the team’s best players: Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.

On defense, Mosley said he wants to have high communication and he shared his offensive style.

“I want to play with pace, space and I want to play with the pass,” Mosley said earlier this month.

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.