All Elite Wrestling to have first show in Orlando in October

ORLANDO, Fla. – All Elite Wrestling will present a Saturday night edition of Dynamite on Oct. 23 at the Addition Arena in Orlando.
AEW rocked the wrestling world this past Friday when CM Punk returned to the squared circle after a seven-year hiatus.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.
It's clobberin' time @CMPunk #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QMaDo1mAJr— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 21, 2021
Tickets start at $29 and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on AEWTIX.com and ticketmaster.com.
When purchasing tickets for the show, each customer may buy up to six seats for the event.
Besides CM Punk, All Elite Wrestling features some of the biggest names in pro wrestling
- Chris Jericho
- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
- TNT Champion Miro (some fans will remember him as Rusev from the WWE)
- AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D.
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks
🚨New Event On Sale This Week🚨#AEW makes it’s Orlando, Florida Debut!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021
Special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite
Saturday, October 23, 2021@AdditionFiArena
Doors 6pm & Showtime 7pm
Tix on-sale THIS FRIDAY, August 27 at 10am Easternhttps://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k and https://t.co/vOacpe4Ix1 pic.twitter.com/ukIMcGhES4
Matches for the show on Oct. 23 have not been announced yet.