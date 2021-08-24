Partly Cloudy icon
All Elite Wrestling to have first show in Orlando in October

CM Punk joined the company last week

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

All Elite Wrestling will present a Saturday night edition of Dynamite on Oct. 23 at the Addition Arena in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – All Elite Wrestling will present a Saturday night edition of Dynamite on Oct. 23 at the Addition Arena in Orlando.

AEW rocked the wrestling world this past Friday when CM Punk returned to the squared circle after a seven-year hiatus.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Tickets start at $29 and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on AEWTIX.com and ticketmaster.com.

When purchasing tickets for the show, each customer may buy up to six seats for the event.

Besides CM Punk, All Elite Wrestling features some of the biggest names in pro wrestling

  • Chris Jericho
  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
  • TNT Champion Miro (some fans will remember him as Rusev from the WWE)
  • AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D.
  • AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

Matches for the show on Oct. 23 have not been announced yet.

