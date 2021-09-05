Kornieck’s late goal helps Orlando Pride salvage 1-1 tie against Houston

A draw might have felt like a win for the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

The Pride rallied for a 1-1 tie at Exploria Stadium against the Houston Dash after trailing for most of the game.

The Dash opened the scoring in the 10th minute on a goal by Rachel Daly, and looked like it would hold off the Pride for a win.

But in the 79th minute, Pride substitute Taylor Kornieck headed home a corner kick service by Meggie Dougherty just under the crossbar and into the goal to tie the game at 1-1.

The Pride (6-7-5, 21 points) have six more regular season games left, starting with a 7 p.m. home game Saturday against Racing Louisville.