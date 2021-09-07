Jaguars vs. Texans: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Jacksonville Jaguars will start the season on the road as the team plays against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jacksonville is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 44.5

All eyes will be on first overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

In the preseason, the rookie quarterback was 31/44 for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Lawrence and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones are the Las Vegas favorites to win rookie of the year.

Urban Meyer will also make his NFL coaching debut with the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jacksonville finished 1-15 last year.

The Texans announced Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans at quarterback on Sunday.

Las Vegas odds list the Jaguars as the third-best team in the AFC South and the Texans are projected to finish in last place in the division.

After the game on Sunday, Jacksonville will host the Denver Broncos in the team’s home opener at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.