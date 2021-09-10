Ravens' Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins season-ending injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice. Baltimore's backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason — running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

The Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray and signed running back Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. They also added Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad earlier this week.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

