Jaguars vs. Broncos: How to watch, stream, listen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a penalty called against the offense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Denver is a 6-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45.5

This will be the home opener for the Jaguars, but this will not be the first NFL regular season game to be played at TIAA Bank Field this year.

The Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints game was moved to Jacksonville in the first week of the season due to damage from Hurricane Ida.

Jacksonville had an awful start to the season. The Jags lost 21-37 to the Houston Texans in the season opener.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 28/51 for 332 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jacksonville’s third-down defense was not good on Sunday. Houston was 12/21 on third-down in the season opener.

The Denver Broncos had a great start to the season after the team beat the New York Giants 27-13.

Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jeudy were the offensive stars in the first week.

Gordon rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jeudy caught six passes for 72 yards.