Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Izzy Pellot

LAKE MARY, Fla. – One of the best high school golfers in Florida continues improving her game in Central Florida.

Izzy Pellot is a senior captain for Lake Mary High School. She helped the Rams win a state title her freshman year. Individually, she has a pair of top-three finishes in previous state championships.

Next year, Pellot will be heading to Mississippi State University to follow her dreams of becoming a professional golfer one day. She wants to finish her high school career strong and have fun in the process.

Pellot’s advice for up-and-coming players is to keep putting in the work.

“Hard work does pay off,” Pellot said. “If you just sit back and you think about it, there’s a lot of results. It’s little; it’s just little improvements, and then it’s that huge end-of-the-year tournament, and you just won. I would just say everything you do has a result to it.”