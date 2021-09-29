Florida high school football player collapses during practice, dies

INVERNESS, Fla. – A Florida high school football player collapsed during football practice and later died, officials said.

A statement posted on Twitter by Citrus High School (Inverness) Principal Laura Mason says the player was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening. The student later died.

“We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable,” Mason said.

She said the school will be offering counseling and support to students and staff.

The student’s name and cause of death were not immediately released.

Inverness is north of Tampa.