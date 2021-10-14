Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Watt scores early goal, Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando 1-0

Watt scored in the sixth minute of the game

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orlando Pride
CHICAGO – The Chicago Red Stars defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 on Wednesday.

Kealia Watt scored a goal off of a corner kick in the sixth minute of the game.

Alex Morgan reached a milestone in her soccer career on Wednesday, the game against Chicago was her 100th NWSL regular season appearance.

Orlando’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the team will play against Racing Louisville.

Chicago’s next game is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Red Stars will play against Kansas City.

