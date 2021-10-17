Orlando Pride eliminated from playoff contention with 3-1 loss at Racing Louisville

The Orlando Pride won’t be going to the NWSL playoffs this year.

The Pride gave up three unanswered goals after taking an early lead and ended up losing to Racing Louisville, 3-1, eliminating the Pride from playoff contention.

The Pride (7-7-9, 28 points) fell to eighth place in the NWSL standings and with one game left, can’t mathematically finish in the top-6 and qualify for the playoffs.

Things started off good for the Pride, who took a 1-0 lead on a goal in the third minute by Jodie Taylor.

But Racing Louisville tied the game just before halftime on a goal by Ebony Salmon, and then took a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute on a goal by Katie McClure.

Yuki Nagasato then scored an insurance goal for Racing Louisville in the 77th minute to account for the final goal.

Orlando will close its regular season with a home game against the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. Friday.