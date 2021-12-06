Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

(Gary McCullough, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 31-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road this weekend as the team plays against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tennessee is a 9.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 44

The Titans and Jaguars have different outlooks for the rest of the season.

Tennessee has sights on a playoff run and the Jaguars’ coaching staff want to continue to see the young talent on the team improve each game the rest of the way.

The Titans are 8-4 and the Jaguars are 2-10 this year.

The Jaguars have the second-worst offense in the NFL, Jacksonville scores an average 15 points per game.

Tennessee’s quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had an alright year, he has thrown for 2,774 yards and 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Ad

Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,514 yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Marvin Jones has been the top receiver for Jacksonville this year, No. 11 has 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns.