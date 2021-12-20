Everything you need to know about the Citrus Bowl

(Mark Humphrey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kentucky Wildcats will play against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

Kentucky Season Recap

Kentucky goes into the bowl game as the No. 25 team in the country.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 9-3 record and 5-3 record in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky’s biggest win was a 20-13 victory against No. 10 Florida.

UK started the season 6-0 and would go on to lose three straight.

Iowa Season Recap

Iowa goes into the bowl game as the No. 15 team in the country.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 10-3 record, each Iowa loss this year was against a Big Ten opponent.

Iowa’s biggest win of the season was a 23-20 victory against No. 4 Penn State.

Michigan defeated Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Are tickets still available?

Ticketmaster.com lists tickets for $65, $68, $83, $144, $264 and $362.

The website also lists which seats are for Iowa fans and which seats are for Kentucky fans.

Anyone interested in tickets can go to this link.

Besides the game, what other events are planned for Citrus Bowl weekend?

A pep rally will be held at Pointe Orlando at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A free fanfest will be held at Tinker Field next to Camping World Stadium at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Officials said the fanfest includes games, inflatables, face painters and food from local vendors.

For an $85 VIP ticket, guests can go to the Hospitality Pavilion for lounge seating, all-inclusive food and beverage, live music, games and appearances from the marching bands.

For tickets to the Hospitality Pavilion, fans can click this link.

How long has the Citrus Bowl been around?

The Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest bowl game.

The bowl game used to be the Tangerine Bowl.

The first game was in 1947.

The Citrus Bowl has been played on Jan. 1 each year since 1987. This does not include the years when the game falls on a Sunday.

Parking on Jan. 1

The majority of parking tickets have been sold, so bowl officials encourage fans to find parking in downtown Orlando and to use the shuttle service on gameday.

The pickup location is at Division Avenue and Church Street, the shuttle runs from 8 a.m. to one hour after the game ends.

The drop-off location is at Nashville Avenue and Church Street.

How is Las Vegas looking at this game?

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite and the total has been set at 44.

Who are the best players on each team?

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum and Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard are both projected to be first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kentucky’s best weapon on offense was Wan’Dale Robinson. He had 94 catches for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns.

Iowa’s best weapon on offense this season was running back Tyler Goodson. Goodson declared for the NFL draft and will not play in the bowl game.