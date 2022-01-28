62º

LIVE

Sports

Alabama coach Nick Saban stops at Jones High School for recruiting visit

Saban was looking at linebacker Malik Bryant, tight end Dylan Wade and lineman D’Antre Robinson

Ryan Welch, Sports Anchor

Tags: sports, Orange County
Some of the best high school football players in the country live in Central Florida and some of the best college coaches in the country are hot on their trail. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of the best high school football players in the country live in Central Florida and some of the best college coaches in the country are hot on their trail.

Arguably the greatest college coach ever was in Central Florida on Friday.

Alabama’s Nick Saban made a grand entrance after a helicopter dropped him off at Jones High School.

The Jones High School visit was one of his stops in Orlando on Friday.

Saban has won seven national titles.

Alabama is looking at linebacker Malik Bryant, defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson and tight end Dylan Wade.

Saban also made a visit to Edgewater High School.

The district might need to build a helipad at Jones High School.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made a visit last week.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Welch joined the News 6 Team as a sports anchor and reporter in July 2017. After nearly 15 years in the industry, Ryan gladly brings his passion for sports to Central Florida.

email