Can’t wait for baseball season? Here’s where you can find the MLB teams that train in Florida

15 MLB teams play in the Florida Grapefruit League

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Baseball is currently in a lockout, if the lockout is lifted, spring training could start at the end of the month.

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Florida Grapefruit League.

The beauty of spring training ball is fans get a different experience compared to a game in the regular season.

The games are played in smaller stadiums and fans get a closer look at their favorite players.

Ticket prices are usually cheaper compared to games in the regular season.

It allows fans who live in a colder climate an excuse to check out the warmer weather in Florida.

Fans also get the opportunity to watch minor league players who might be the all-stars of tomorrow earn a spot on a major league roster.

(Pictured below is the map of each stadium in the Florida Grapefruit League)

Here is a list of stadium addresses, driving distances from Orlando and teams to participate in spring training games in Florida:

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals

