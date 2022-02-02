Can’t wait for baseball season? Here’s where you can find the MLB teams that train in Florida

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Baseball is currently in a lockout, if the lockout is lifted, spring training could start at the end of the month.

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Florida Grapefruit League.

The beauty of spring training ball is fans get a different experience compared to a game in the regular season.

The games are played in smaller stadiums and fans get a closer look at their favorite players.

In the 1st, Bryce Harper hit one out of the park.



In the 6th, Bryce Harper hit one OUT OF THE PARK. pic.twitter.com/ufZjUEwEbJ — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2019

Ticket prices are usually cheaper compared to games in the regular season.

It allows fans who live in a colder climate an excuse to check out the warmer weather in Florida.

Fans also get the opportunity to watch minor league players who might be the all-stars of tomorrow earn a spot on a major league roster.

(Pictured below is the map of each stadium in the Florida Grapefruit League)

Here is a list of stadium addresses, driving distances from Orlando and teams to participate in spring training games in Florida:

Atlanta Braves

CoolToday Park

18800 S W Villages Pkway, Venice, FL 34293

161-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Atlanta spring training tickets

Baltimore Orioles

Ed Smith Stadium

2700 12th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237

141-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Baltimore spring training tickets

Boston Red Sox

JetBlue Park

11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913

175-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Boston spring training tickets

Detroit Tigers

2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805

Joker Marchant Stadium

52-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Detroit spring training tickets

Houston Astros

The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches

5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

166-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Houston spring training tickets

Miami Marlins

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

4751 Main Street Jupiter, Florida 33458

156-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Miami spring training tickets

Minnesota Twins

Hammond Stadium

14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912

176-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Minnesota spring training tickets

New York Mets

Clover Park

31 Piazza Drive, Port St Lucie, FL 34986

127-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for New York spring training tickets

New York Yankees

George M. Steinbrenner Field

1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL 33614

88-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for New York spring training tickets

Philadelphia Phillies

BayCare Ballpark

601 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

102-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Philadelphia spring training tickets

Pittsburgh Pirates

LECOM Park

1611 9th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34205

117-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Pittsburgh spring training tickets

St. Louis Cardinals

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

4751 Main Street, Jupiter, FL 33458

156-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for St. Louis spring training tickets

Tampa Bay Rays

Charlotte Sports Park

2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

145-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Tampa Bay spring training tickets

Toronto Blue Jays

TD Ballpark

373 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

108-mile drive from Orlando

Click here for Toronto spring training tickets

Washington Nationals