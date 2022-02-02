Can’t wait for baseball season? Here’s where you can find the MLB teams that train in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Baseball is currently in a lockout, if the lockout is lifted, spring training could start at the end of the month.
Fifteen MLB teams play in the Florida Grapefruit League.
The beauty of spring training ball is fans get a different experience compared to a game in the regular season.
The games are played in smaller stadiums and fans get a closer look at their favorite players.
In the 1st, Bryce Harper hit one out of the park.— MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2019
In the 6th, Bryce Harper hit one OUT OF THE PARK. pic.twitter.com/ufZjUEwEbJ
Ticket prices are usually cheaper compared to games in the regular season.
It allows fans who live in a colder climate an excuse to check out the warmer weather in Florida.
Fans also get the opportunity to watch minor league players who might be the all-stars of tomorrow earn a spot on a major league roster.
(Pictured below is the map of each stadium in the Florida Grapefruit League)
Here is a list of stadium addresses, driving distances from Orlando and teams to participate in spring training games in Florida:
Atlanta Braves
- CoolToday Park
- 18800 S W Villages Pkway, Venice, FL 34293
- 161-mile drive from Orlando
Baltimore Orioles
- Ed Smith Stadium
- 2700 12th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237
- 141-mile drive from Orlando
Boston Red Sox
- JetBlue Park
- 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- 175-mile drive from Orlando
Detroit Tigers
- 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805
- Joker Marchant Stadium
- 52-mile drive from Orlando
Houston Astros
- The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches
- 5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
- 166-mile drive from Orlando
Miami Marlins
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
- 4751 Main Street Jupiter, Florida 33458
- 156-mile drive from Orlando
Minnesota Twins
- Hammond Stadium
- 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912
- 176-mile drive from Orlando
New York Mets
- Clover Park
- 31 Piazza Drive, Port St Lucie, FL 34986
- 127-mile drive from Orlando
New York Yankees
- George M. Steinbrenner Field
- 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL 33614
- 88-mile drive from Orlando
Philadelphia Phillies
- BayCare Ballpark
- 601 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, FL 33765
- 102-mile drive from Orlando
Pittsburgh Pirates
- LECOM Park
- 1611 9th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34205
- 117-mile drive from Orlando
St. Louis Cardinals
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
- 4751 Main Street, Jupiter, FL 33458
- 156-mile drive from Orlando
Tampa Bay Rays
- Charlotte Sports Park
- 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
- 145-mile drive from Orlando
Toronto Blue Jays
- TD Ballpark
- 373 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698
- 108-mile drive from Orlando
Washington Nationals
- The Ballpark of Palm Beaches
- 5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
- 166-mile drive from Orlando