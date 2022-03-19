79º

Torres’ 1st-career goal sends Orlando City past Galaxy 1-0

Associated Press

Tags: Pedro Gallese, Ercan Kara, Facundo Torres, Orlando City SC, Orlando City, Soccer

CARSON, Calif. – Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).

The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.

Gallese and LA's Jonathan Bond both had two saves.

