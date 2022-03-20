AP source: Marlins, Soler agree on $36 million, 3-year deal

FILE - Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler holds up the MVP trophy after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and theyre hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday, March 19, 2022 that the Marlins and Soler have come to an agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and they’re hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday the Marlins and Soler have agreed on a three-year, $36 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

Soler can opt out of the contract after 2022 and 2023.

MLB.com was first to report the sides had an agreement in place.

Soler is a two-time World Series winner, after helping the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 title and then making a major splash last fall when the Atlanta Braves captured the crown.

He batted .300 in Atlanta’s six-game win over Houston with three home runs, all of them memorable. He led off the World Series with a homer, the first player in 117 editions of the Fall Classic to pull off that feat. A pinch-hit drive in Game 4 broke a tie and put Atlanta one win from the championship, and in the clinching Game 6 his three-run shot in the third inning broke a scoreless tie and put the Braves ahead for good.

Ad

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said as Miami opened camp that the team had two needs: an outfielder — particularly a center fielder, which Soler hasn’t been, as he's primarily played right — and offense.

Soler does fit that bill.

He has 121 home runs and 343 RBIs in 661 career games with Kansas City, the Cubs and the Braves. He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019, and hit 27 home runs in 149 games with the Royals and Braves last season.

Soler defected from Cuba in 2011, established residency in Haiti and made his big league debut in 2014.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports