French Open updates | Swiatek streak on line vs Pegula in QF

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she defeats China's Qinwen Zheng during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Monday, May 30, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-7, 6-0, 6-2. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek puts her 32-match winning streak on the line in one of four quarterfinal matches on Day 11 at the French Open.

Eleventh-seeded Jessica Pegula will try to snap Swiatek's streak in a bid to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. The 21-year-old Swiatek beat the American in Miami for win number 16 of the current streak.

Swiatek won the 2020 French Open.

The other women’s quarterfinal is the first of the day and it's between two Russians: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

No. 7 Andrey Rublev plays No. 20 Marin Cilic in the first men's quarterfinal of the day. Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open and has been runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon but has never been past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway faces teenager Holger Rune of Denmark in an all-Scandinavian night match. Ruud is 3-0 against the 19-year-old Rune with all three wins coming on clay including at Monte Carlo this season.

