Greater Orlando Sports Commission reveals winners of 2022 SPORTYS

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 SPORTYS: Greater Orlando’s Night of Champions presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute aired over this past weekend on WKMG-TV News 6.

Viewers watched as 12 category winners were revealed from a field of 60 finalists. For the first time since the return of the SPORTYS in 2020, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission also hosted an in-person watch party and sports industry reception, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, at the Orlando Museum of Art, coinciding with the broadcast.

See below for the complete list of winners.

The 2022 SPORTYS honored sports business professionals whose contributions and impact have been vital in making Greater Orlando one of the country’s premier sports destinations. The 60 finalists represented 36 different organizations across Greater Orlando and were selected by a voting committee made up of members of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission board of directors.

“Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners who were announced on Saturday night, and a special congratulations to Chris Carmody from GrayRobinson, P.A. on receiving the Chairman’s Award of Excellence,” said Jason Siegel, president & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

2022 SPORTYS Winners by Category

Chairman’s Award of Excellence - presented by Pizza Hut

Chris Carmody, GrayRobinson, P.A.

Best in Business Operations - presented by Mission Inn Resort & Club

Rick Allen, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Best in Communications & Public Relations - presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation

Joel Glass, Orlando Magic

Best in Corporate Partnerships - presented by Berman Hopkins, CPAs & Associates

Tristan Marra, Florida Citrus Sports

Best in Facility Operations - presented by 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Kathleen Murphy, UCF Athletics

Best in Gameday & Team Operations - presented by AdventHealth

Elijah Williams, Jones High School

Best in Marketing - presented by Osceola Heritage Park

Kevin Coulthart, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

Best in Sales - presented by Withum

Cooper Farrer, Orlando Magic

Best in Social Responsibility - presented by Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting

Gregory Bird, City of Orlando’s Dr. James R Smith Neighborhood Center

Best in Sports Media - presented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamie Seh, WKMG-TV News 6

Sponsorship Activation of the Year - presented by OUC The Reliable One

Orlando Magic and Florida Blue, “Magic Diversity Game Changers”

Executive of the Year - presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute

Terry Mohajir, UCF Athletics

To view all 60 finalists and the winners by category, visit GreaterOrlandoSports.com/SPORTYS.