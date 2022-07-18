79º

Sanchez, Atlanta United tie 1-1 with Orlando City

Associated Press

ATLANTA – Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday.

Sanchez tied the score at 1-1 for United (6-8-6) in the 71st minute, assisted by Thiago Almada.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Orlando (8-7-6).

United outshot Orlando 14-3, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.

Up next for United is a matchup next Sunday against the LA Galaxy on the road, while Orlando plays the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

