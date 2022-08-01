Orlando Pride blow two-goal lead in the second half, tie Kansas City 2-2

Some ties are worse than others, and that was the case for the Orlando Pride at Kansas City on Sunday.

The Pride blew a two-goal lead in the second half, as Kansas City rallied to earn a 2-2 tie.

Orlando (3-5-5, 14 points) did manage to extend its unbeaten streak to four games, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Celia Jimenez in the 25th minute and Julie Doyle in the 46th minute.

Kansas City pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Elyse Bennett in the 57th minute and then tied the game in the 82nd minute on a goal by Cece Kizer.

Next up for the Pride is a 7 p.m. home game next Sunday against Angel City FC at Exploria Stadium.