Orlando Pride blow two-goal lead in the second half, tie Kansas City 2-2

Pride do extend unbeaten streak to four games.

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Orlando Pride places head coach on temporary leave due to ongoing investigation

Some ties are worse than others, and that was the case for the Orlando Pride at Kansas City on Sunday.

The Pride blew a two-goal lead in the second half, as Kansas City rallied to earn a 2-2 tie.

Orlando (3-5-5, 14 points) did manage to extend its unbeaten streak to four games, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Celia Jimenez in the 25th minute and Julie Doyle in the 46th minute.

Kansas City pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Elyse Bennett in the 57th minute and then tied the game in the 82nd minute on a goal by Cece Kizer.

Next up for the Pride is a 7 p.m. home game next Sunday against Angel City FC at Exploria Stadium.

