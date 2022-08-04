Here are the NFL games scheduled to air on News 6 in 2022-23

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you ready for some football? We are!
Here are the games tentatively scheduled to air on News 6 WKMG-TV during the 2022-23 NFL season.
PLEASE NOTE:
- All times Eastern and are subject to change.
- Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.
PRE-SEASON
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Detroit at Pittsburgh -- 4:30 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
Miami at Baltimore -- 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Jacksonville at LA Chargers -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
Jacksonville at Philadelphia -- 1 p.m.
New England at Green Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
Miami at NY Jets -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
Indianapolis at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Miami at Detroit -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Miami at Chicago -- 1 p.m.
LA Rams at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
Jacksonville at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
NY Jets at New England -- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 12
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
Buffalo at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
Houston at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 13
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
Pittsburgh at Atlanta -- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
Kansas City at Houston -- 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 16
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
Cincinnati at New England -- 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
Denver at LA Rams -- 4:30 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, JAN. 1, 2023
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
TBD
TBD
