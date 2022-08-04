Here are the NFL games scheduled to air on News 6 in 2022-23

Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you ready for some football? We are!

Here are the games tentatively scheduled to air on News 6 WKMG-TV during the 2022-23 NFL season.

PLEASE NOTE:

All times Eastern and are subject to change.

Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.

PRE-SEASON

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

Detroit at Pittsburgh -- 4:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Miami at Baltimore -- 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Jacksonville at LA Chargers -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Jacksonville at Philadelphia -- 1 p.m.

New England at Green Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Miami at NY Jets -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Indianapolis at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Miami at Detroit -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Miami at Chicago -- 1 p.m.

LA Rams at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Jacksonville at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

NY Jets at New England -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

Buffalo at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

Houston at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Pittsburgh at Atlanta -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Kansas City at Houston -- 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 16

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

Cincinnati at New England -- 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Denver at LA Rams -- 4:30 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 1, 2023

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

TBD

TBD

