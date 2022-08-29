Akindele’s late goal lifts Orlando City over NYCFC 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.

Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso’s fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres.

Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 53rd minute for NYCFC (13-8-6) to knot the score at 1-1. Thiago Andrade assisted on Moralez's second goal of the season.

Pedro Gallese had no saves for Orlando City. Sean Johnson stopped three shots for NYCFC.

Orlando City is 2-5-5 in its last 12 matches against NYCFC. The three previous matches between the two ended in draws.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports