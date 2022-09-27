Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after flying out against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Tuesday's Game: Went 0 for 1 with four walks in a 5-2 win at Toronto that clinched the AL East for the Yankees. Judge has gone seven games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge's longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August. Judge continues to lead the league in batting average (.314), RBIs (128) and home runs in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Wednesday's Matchup: The Yankees wrap up their three-game trip to Toronto. Right-hander Mitch White (1-6, 5.12 ERA) is set to start for the Blue Jays.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.1 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have eight games remaining in the regular season.

