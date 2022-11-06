Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville's Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. His confidence had to be wavering at least a little at halftime against Davante Adams.

Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday, looking unstoppable while Campbell mostly shadowed him all over the field.

“When you’re going against great receivers, they’re going to make their plays," Campbell said. “But you got to throw your punches, too.”

Campbell delivered all the blows in the second half as the Jaguars rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. The victory ended a five-game skid for the Jaguars (3-6).

“We were the hungrier team in the second half, and that got us the win,” Campbell said.

Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence played one of the best games of his career, throwing for 235 yards and a score. And Jacksonville finally won a close game.

It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars, who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014.

No one saw this one coming.

The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early. They led 17-0 after 20 minutes, scored on four of their first five possessions and were up 20-7 just before halftime.

Adams was the key, getting open often from several different spots. But Campbell eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, who had one reception for no yards after the break.

“We certainly had chances in the second half to complete balls to him and anybody else,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t have opportunities there. They didn’t double him to the point where we couldn’t throw the ball to him.”

Jacksonville's Riley Patterson hit the right upright with 3:03 remaining, giving the Raiders a chance late. But Derek Carr threw high over the middle to Hunter Renfrow on fourth down. Patterson made a 48-yarder with a minute left, and the Raiders failed to mount much of a challenge with their final possession.

Las Vegas' final five drives ended with three punts, a turnover on downs and a fumble.

“We've got to learn how to play full four quarters,” said McDaniels, whose team has now lost three games in which it led by at least 17 points.

The Raiders were up 20-0 at home to Arizona in Week 2 and ended up losing 29-23 in overtime and led 17-0 at Kansas City in Week 5 before falling 30-29.

“You just got to continue doing whatever it was that put you in a position,” Adams said. “I feel like we’ve gotten away from it too many times.”

The victory was huge for Jacksonville, which had been 0-6 in one-score games before Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson’s team was tied or held a lead in five of those six losses.

“You don't want to put too much emphasis on wins and losses, but this is a step in the right direction,” Pederson said. “We've been really close. It's great to see our team finish.”

Etienne finished with his third consecutive 100-yard game. Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes. He also scrambled for 53 yards and was charged with a fumble. Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score.

Carr completed 22 of 37 passes for 266 yards, with both TD passes to Adams, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards. Adams was targeted eight times in the second half and caught one.

“If I want to be the best in this league, I’ve got to step up and make plays," Campbell said. "I took pride in that. I feel like the team was counting on me. I was all for it.”

AGNEW RETURNS

Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew made a difference in his first game since missing two with a knee injury. He had a season-long 52-yard kickoff return to start the second half, setting up Lawrence’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Kirk that seized the momentum.

KEY INJURIES

Raiders LB Divine Deablo injured his right forearm on the team’s second defensive play. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. ... Fellow Raiders LB Denzel Perryman left the field in the third quarter to get his ribs taped but he only missed a few plays. ... Jaguars TE Evan Engram missed part of the third-quarter series with a back injury but returned to start the final 15 minutes. ... Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins left in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Indianapolis next Sunday.

Jaguars: Play next Sunday at Kansas City, where Jacksonville last won in 2007.

