Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital

FILE - Brazilian Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017. Brazilian soccer great Pel was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Kely Nascimento added that there was no emergency concerning her 82-year-old father's health. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SAO PAULO – Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports