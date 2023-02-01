Tom Brady retiring from football ‘for good’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and is considered by many as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, is retiring from football.

Brady, who played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement in a video posted on social media (watch below).

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring -- for good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you know first.”

Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said while choking up. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs’ season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.

It was announced last year that when Brady retires from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.

