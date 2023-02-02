Look out for these MLB spring training games in Florida

Major League Baseball is returning to Florida with its Grapefruit League for spring training this February.
The Grapefruit League consists of 15 teams and several games being played across Florida.
The Northeastern Huskies takes a hard swing with going up against the Boston Red Sox to kick off the season on Feb. 24 at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
Locally in Central Florida, the Detroit Tigers spring training home will be in Lakeland at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
The city will welcome them back for their 87th spring training season. The city of Lakeland and the Tigers have the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current spring training host city dating back to 1934.
The Tigers will host the Philadelphia Phillies for their home opener on Feb. 25.
Along with the Tigers, other teams will be hitting off the 2023 spring training season across the state.
Check out the list below to get tickets and learn more about teams playing throughout Florida this season.
Atlanta Braves
Home Stadium: CoolToday Park
Address: 18800 West Villages Parkway, Venice, FL 34287
Baltimore Orioles
Home Stadium: Ed Smith Stadium
Address: 2700 12th St., Sarasota, FL 34237
Boston Red Sox
Home Stadium: Jet Blue Park
Address: 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Detroit Tigers
Home Stadium: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium
Address: 2301 Lakeland Hills Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Houston Astros
Home Stadium: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Address: 5444 Haverhill Road North, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Miami Marlins
Home Stadium: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Address: 4751 Main St., Jupiter, FL 33458
Minnesota Twins
Home Stadium: Hammond Stadium at Lee County Sports Complex
Address: 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Ft. Myers, FL 33912
New York Mets
Home Stadium: Clover Park
Address: 525 NW Peacock Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
New York Yankees
Home Stadium: George M. Steinbrenner Field
Address: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL 33614
Philadelphia Phillies
Home Stadium: BayCare Ballpark
Address: 601 N. Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, FL 33765
Pittsburgh Pirates
Home Stadium: LECOM Park
Address: 1611 Ninth Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
St. Louis Cardinals
Home Stadium: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Address: 4751 Main St., Jupiter, FL 33458
Tampa Bay Rays
Home Stadium: Charlotte Sports Park
Address: 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Toronto Blue Jays
Home Stadium: TD Ballpark
Address: 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698
Washington Nationals
Home Stadium: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Address: 5444 Haverhill Road North, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
