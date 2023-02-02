Look out for these MLB spring training games in Florida

MLB baseballs fill a bag on the field ahead of Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Major League Baseball is returning to Florida with its Grapefruit League for spring training this February.

The Grapefruit League consists of 15 teams and several games being played across Florida.

The Northeastern Huskies takes a hard swing with going up against the Boston Red Sox to kick off the season on Feb. 24 at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Locally in Central Florida, the Detroit Tigers spring training home will be in Lakeland at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The city will welcome them back for their 87th spring training season. The city of Lakeland and the Tigers have the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current spring training host city dating back to 1934.

The Tigers will host the Philadelphia Phillies for their home opener on Feb. 25.

Along with the Tigers, other teams will be hitting off the 2023 spring training season across the state.

Check out the list below to get tickets and learn more about teams playing throughout Florida this season.

Atlanta Braves

Home Stadium: CoolToday Park

Address: 18800 West Villages Parkway, Venice, FL 34287

Find tickets here.

Baltimore Orioles

Home Stadium: Ed Smith Stadium

Address: 2700 12th St., Sarasota, FL 34237

Find tickets here.

Boston Red Sox

Home Stadium: Jet Blue Park

Address: 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Find tickets here.

Detroit Tigers

Home Stadium: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

Address: 2301 Lakeland Hills Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805

Find tickets here.

Houston Astros

Home Stadium: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Address: 5444 Haverhill Road North, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Find tickets here.

Miami Marlins

Home Stadium: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Address: 4751 Main St., Jupiter, FL 33458

Find tickets here.

Minnesota Twins

Home Stadium: Hammond Stadium at Lee County Sports Complex

Address: 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Ft. Myers, FL 33912

Find tickets here.

New York Mets

Home Stadium: Clover Park

Address: 525 NW Peacock Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Find tickets here.

New York Yankees

Home Stadium: George M. Steinbrenner Field

Address: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa, FL 33614

Find tickets here.

Philadelphia Phillies

Home Stadium: BayCare Ballpark

Address: 601 N. Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Find tickets here.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Home Stadium: LECOM Park

Address: 1611 Ninth Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205

Find tickets here.

St. Louis Cardinals

Home Stadium: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Address: 4751 Main St., Jupiter, FL 33458

Find tickets here.

Tampa Bay Rays

Home Stadium: Charlotte Sports Park

Address: 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Find tickets here.

Toronto Blue Jays

Home Stadium: TD Ballpark

Address: 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698

Find tickets here.

Washington Nationals

Home Stadium: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Address: 5444 Haverhill Road North, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Find tickets here.

