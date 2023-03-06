Dennis Scott to be inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another great is entering the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame.

Dennis Scott, who played with the Magic from 1990-97, will be inducted Thursday afternoon into the team’s Hall of Fame.

“Dennis (Scott) still remains one of the elite, long-range shooters in both Orlando Magic and NBA history,” Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic, said in a release. “His ability to shoot from beyond the three-point arc was a major key to our success during his time in Orlando and his records stand to this day. We are proud to make Dennis the next inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

Scott remains the team’s all-time leading scorer in three-pointers made with 981.

Other Orlando Magic Hall of Famers include Shaquille O’Neal (2015), the late Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022) and Brian Hill (2022).

The ceremony on Thursday begins at 3:45 p.m. at Amway Center.

